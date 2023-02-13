Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 14.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HHC shares. TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

NYSE:HHC opened at $85.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $105.51.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 1,560,205 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $109,214,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,180,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,625,830. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 2,219,532 shares of company stock worth $158,910,530 in the last three months. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

