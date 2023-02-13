Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,175,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,649,000 after acquiring an additional 471,916 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,213,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 186.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 191,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,788,000 after acquiring an additional 124,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 218.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 58,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBRDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $158.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $201.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA stock opened at $92.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.40 and a 200 day moving average of $89.47. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $68.15 and a 52 week high of $151.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

