Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,989,305,000 after buying an additional 342,426 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Trimble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,485,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $514,041,000 after buying an additional 229,255 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,494,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,923,000 after buying an additional 118,318 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Trimble by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,273,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $189,586,000 after purchasing an additional 65,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Trimble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,649,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $191,107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMB stock opened at $55.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.46. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $74.87.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

