Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CAO Alecia Hanson Sells 915 Shares

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) CAO Alecia Hanson sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $15,573.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alecia Hanson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

On Monday, January 30th, Alecia Hanson sold 1,026 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $18,190.98.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $16.94 on Monday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.72.

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.17%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWO shares. Barclays upped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Maxim Group upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $707,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $2,252,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 249.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 195,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 139,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000.

About Two Harbors Investment

(Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.