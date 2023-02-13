Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CAO Alecia Hanson Sells 915 Shares

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) CAO Alecia Hanson sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $15,573.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Alecia Hanson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 30th, Alecia Hanson sold 1,026 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $18,190.98.
Two Harbors Investment Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $16.94 on Monday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.72.
Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWO shares. Barclays upped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Maxim Group upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $707,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $2,252,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 249.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 195,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 139,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000.
About Two Harbors Investment
Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Two Harbors Investment (TWO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.