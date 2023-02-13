Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CEO Sells $125,861.92 in Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $125,861.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,350.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

William Ross Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, William Ross Greenberg sold 4,020 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $71,234.40.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Up 1.1 %

TWO opened at $16.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.72. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $22.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91.

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,631,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,256,000 after acquiring an additional 641,168 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,865,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,671,000 after buying an additional 312,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,064,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,063,000 after buying an additional 332,585 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,533,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,455,000 after buying an additional 268,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,846,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,799,000 after purchasing an additional 830,513 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TWO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Further Reading

