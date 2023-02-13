Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) COO Sells $20,839.16 in Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) COO Jason Vinar sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $20,839.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,865.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jason Vinar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Jason Vinar sold 1,231 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $21,825.63.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

NYSE TWO opened at $16.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.72. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $22.66.

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.17%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter worth about $6,267,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 181.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,056,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,372,000 after buying an additional 1,325,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,732,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,410,000 after buying an additional 1,092,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,846,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,799,000 after buying an additional 830,513 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 3,818.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 776,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 756,321 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

