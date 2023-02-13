Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.42.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $38.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.50% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Uber Technologies by 76.5% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 176.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.