Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.42.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $38.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.69.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.50% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 76.5% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

