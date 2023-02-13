Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Oppenheimer

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UBER. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.42.

NYSE UBER opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $38.65.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.50%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

