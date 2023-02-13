UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in UGI were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter worth $44,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of UGI by 57.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 46.7% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in UGI by 2,519.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

UGI Stock Performance

NYSE:UGI opened at $39.37 on Monday. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $44.54. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. UGI’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 163.64%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

