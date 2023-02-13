Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,963 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 42.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 25.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 78.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 32.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $9.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

