Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 248.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,989,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 2,975.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,749 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Under Armour by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,300,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,573 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,216,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 827,507 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 3,117.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 713,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 690,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $9.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Under Armour Profile

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.