Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Lowered to $12.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UAA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.35.

UAA opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,901,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,390,000 after acquiring an additional 511,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,406 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 95.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,587,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 16.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,979,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,812,000 after acquiring an additional 861,906 shares during the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

