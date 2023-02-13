United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Stock Holdings Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 97.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 139.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UCBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $32.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.85.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.50 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 29.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

