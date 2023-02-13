Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,101 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Unitil were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTL. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the second quarter valued at $10,391,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 338.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after buying an additional 109,588 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the third quarter valued at $3,342,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 37.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after buying an additional 65,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 43.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after buying an additional 38,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.
Unitil Price Performance
Unitil Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.
About Unitil
UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unitil (UTL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.