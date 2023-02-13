Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,101 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Unitil were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTL. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the second quarter valued at $10,391,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 338.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after buying an additional 109,588 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the third quarter valued at $3,342,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 37.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after buying an additional 65,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 43.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after buying an additional 38,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

UTL opened at $51.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $829.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.51. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

