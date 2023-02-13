Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stake Boosted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Upstart were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 16.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after acquiring an additional 840,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Upstart by 36.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after acquiring an additional 242,348 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Upstart by 527.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 179,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Upstart by 71.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 332,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after buying an additional 137,828 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPST. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $16.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.19. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $161.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -163.10 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $60,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,585 shares in the company, valued at $5,468,809.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,393 shares of company stock worth $601,685. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

