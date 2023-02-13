Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

VCR opened at $250.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.04 and a 200-day moving average of $245.57. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $213.73 and a 1-year high of $317.67.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

