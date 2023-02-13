Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,076 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 610.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Stock Down 1.1 %

VBTX stock opened at $27.66 on Monday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.13). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veritex news, Director John Sughrue bought 3,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,849.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veritex news, Director Fallon William bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.14 per share, for a total transaction of $64,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,420. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Sughrue bought 3,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,849.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on VBTX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

