Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 14,530 Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the second quarter worth $150,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 238.2% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,800,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,979 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the second quarter worth $94,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 12.3% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 45,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial decreased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Arlo Technologies Profile

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $4.21 on Monday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73.

(Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.