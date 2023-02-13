Virtu Financial LLC Has $48,000 Stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31,459 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invitae by 6.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,468,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,952,000 after buying an additional 1,799,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invitae by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,515,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,540,000 after buying an additional 69,702 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invitae by 34.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,551,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after buying an additional 647,362 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Invitae by 11.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 225,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Invitae by 78.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,959,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 863,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Stock Down 6.3 %

NVTA opened at $2.08 on Monday. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVTA shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Invitae to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Invitae to $2.80 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.

In related news, Director Sean E. George sold 44,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $91,424.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 743,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

