Virtu Financial LLC Has $79,000 Stock Position in Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,297 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Bakkt were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 67.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,158,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 868,031 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 14.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,240,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 159,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bakkt by 842.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 945,944 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Bakkt by 67.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 715,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 287,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Marc D’annunzio sold 43,157 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $73,798.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 471,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,249.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Marc D’annunzio sold 43,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $73,798.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 471,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,249.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gavin Constantine Michael sold 340,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $540,603.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,446,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,009.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 569,299 shares of company stock valued at $972,246 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bakkt in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.20 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bakkt from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

NYSE:BKKT opened at $1.50 on Monday. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $14.28. Bakkt had a negative net margin of 1,087.57% and a positive return on equity of 45.35%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

