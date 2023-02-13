Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. grew its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 1,259,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,848,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,796,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,333.33%.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

