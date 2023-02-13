Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) PT Raised to $84.00 at Piper Sandler

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $74.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,589,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,745,000 after purchasing an additional 243,046 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 86,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 27,469 shares during the period.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

