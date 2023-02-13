Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.6% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.4% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMC opened at $184.13 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $192.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.87. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

