William Blair Lowers Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) to Market Perform

William Blair downgraded shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Oak Street Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Oak Street Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Oak Street Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Oak Street Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.29.
Oak Street Health Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $35.34 on Thursday. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $35.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 441.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 144,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 118,169 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.
