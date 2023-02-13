William Blair Lowers Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) to Market Perform

William Blair downgraded shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Oak Street Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Oak Street Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Oak Street Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Oak Street Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.29.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $35.34 on Thursday. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $35.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51.

Insider Transactions at Oak Street Health

Institutional Trading of Oak Street Health

In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 400,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $13,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,874,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,016,582.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 551,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,035,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $13,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,874,863 shares in the company, valued at $132,016,582.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 494,492 shares of company stock worth $16,343,019 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 441.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 144,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 118,169 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.