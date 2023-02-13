Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,887 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after purchasing an additional 338,099 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,374,000 after acquiring an additional 51,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,920,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 143.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,059,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,398,000 after acquiring an additional 625,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,157.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,539,000 after acquiring an additional 821,490 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $64.59 on Monday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $70.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average of $58.61.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.24. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.



