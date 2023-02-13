WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,635 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in WSFS Financial by 253.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth $70,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth $133,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSFS. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $60,525.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $50.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $53.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.80.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.00%.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

