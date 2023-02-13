Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WYNN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 58.3% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,976 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 68.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $108.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.60. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $111.77.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,184.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,184.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.08.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

