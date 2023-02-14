104,709 Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 104,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Unum Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 145,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 78,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,137,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $42.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Unum Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unum Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,613.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

