12,970 Shares in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Alerus Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 229.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 164.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 50.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALRS. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alerus Financial in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alerus Financial to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Alerus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Alerus Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial stock opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $401.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89. Alerus Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $19.63 and a twelve month high of $30.20.

In related news, Director Mary Zimmer acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $25,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at $63,116. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

Featured Articles

