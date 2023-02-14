166,454 Shares in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 166,454 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 159,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 32,934 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 446,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 106,226 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 34,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 657,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after acquiring an additional 19,361 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.56. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $35.30.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

