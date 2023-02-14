20,250 Shares in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of PetMed Express at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PETS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PetMed Express by 319.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PetMed Express by 61.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of PetMed Express by 14.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PetMed Express from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of PETS opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.65. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $29.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is 210.53%.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

