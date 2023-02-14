24,694 Shares in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NBO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 29.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period.

Get Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBO opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $12.19.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.