25,154 Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCN. Alphasimplex Group LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 14.3% in the third quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,122,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 8.1% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $162.92 on Tuesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.36 and a 52 week high of $190.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $257,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,286.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $172,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,243,725.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $257,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,286.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

