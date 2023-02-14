3,127 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 255,594 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after buying an additional 59,124 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OWL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.68.

OWL stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of -322.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $14.70.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

