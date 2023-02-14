6,189 Shares in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AER opened at $61.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.63. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.01. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $67.25.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

