70,460 Shares in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 70,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of Vital Farms at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vital Farms by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vital Farms by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,741,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,522,000 after purchasing an additional 162,786 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,211,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,157,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 251,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 970,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 82,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VITL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Vital Farms Stock Down 0.4 %

Vital Farms Company Profile

Shares of VITL stock opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.73 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

