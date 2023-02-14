9,177 Shares in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $755,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Albany International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Albany International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Albany International by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Albany International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Albany International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.

Albany International Stock Up 1.0 %

Albany International Increases Dividend

AIN stock opened at $109.79 on Tuesday. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $75.24 and a 12-month high of $115.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

