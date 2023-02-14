Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,691 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,786,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,430,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,754,000 after purchasing an additional 762,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,825,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,069,000 after purchasing an additional 758,674 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,915,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,803,000 after purchasing an additional 594,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 384.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,692,000 after purchasing an additional 466,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPT. StockNews.com downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.08.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE:CPT opened at $123.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.32 and its 200 day moving average is $121.32. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $107.90 and a 12 month high of $175.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Further Reading

