Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,763 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 145.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 100.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 311.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $21.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67.

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

