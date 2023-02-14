Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,131 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACA. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 8.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 56.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens cut Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

In other Arcosa news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $350,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,434.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Gail M. Peck sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $499,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,129.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $350,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,434.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $58.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.55. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $65.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

