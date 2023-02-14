Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,576 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Terex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter worth $263,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter worth $648,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Terex by 46.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 24.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 18,971 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,064.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Terex Trading Up 5.8 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Terex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.58.

NYSE TEX opened at $57.47 on Tuesday. Terex Co. has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $57.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.73.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Terex had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Terex’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 19th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Terex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 11.98%.

About Terex

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.