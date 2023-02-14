Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 33,215 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Federal Signal by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Federal Signal by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the third quarter worth $310,000. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 9.8% in the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 186,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSS stock opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.82.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $983,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 594,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,248,331.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSS. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

