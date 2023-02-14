Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $23,107,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,015.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $23,107,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,015.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $945,728.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,236.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ NVCR opened at $86.38 on Tuesday. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $120.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.18 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.
