Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,526,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,566,002,000 after purchasing an additional 79,090 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,112,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,253,000 after purchasing an additional 64,820 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,314,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,904,000 after purchasing an additional 88,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,559,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,556,000 after purchasing an additional 89,415 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AWK opened at $151.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.03 and its 200-day moving average is $149.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $173.87. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AWK. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

