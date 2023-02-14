Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1 Million Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 295,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.9 %

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

