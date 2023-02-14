Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1 Million Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INCY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Incyte by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Incyte by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Incyte by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $80.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.03.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,399,779.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,970 shares of company stock worth $9,447,367. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INCY has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.09.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.