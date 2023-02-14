Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $16,431,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,666,000 after purchasing an additional 367,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 243.0% in the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 438,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,711,000 after purchasing an additional 310,423 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.54.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 3.3 %

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 78,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $4,498,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,078,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,459,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468. Corporate insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $73.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $88.80.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.78) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

Further Reading

