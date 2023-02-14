Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $834,000 Stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 59,987 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 25.2% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 150,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BTZ opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $13.20.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

