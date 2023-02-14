Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $837,000 Stock Position in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,940 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Elliman were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Douglas Elliman by 13.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Douglas Elliman by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Douglas Elliman by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Douglas Elliman by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Douglas Elliman by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Elliman Price Performance

Shares of DOUG stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $413.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.74.

Douglas Elliman Announces Dividend

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Douglas Elliman’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

